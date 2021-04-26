Johnson & Johnson shots resume in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a green light from federal health officials, Georgia and South Carolina have joined many other states in resuming use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

After a thorough safety review, federal health officials determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the vaccine be lifted.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it would again offer the vaccine to Georgians aged 18 and older. The agency said details would be forthcoming on when and how that might happen.

Federal agencies advised that a warning should be added to the vaccine about the potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with the vaccine.

At the time the vaccine administration was paused, more than 124,000 doses of J&J vaccine had been administered in Georgia. Approximately 211,000 doses are currently in inventory statewide.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a similar statement, saying “any provider with Janssen inventory, which they have been properly storing since the federal pause, is now able to administer the single-shot vaccine to the public.”

Slightly more than 89,000 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The state has nearly 44,000 doses in its inventory.

