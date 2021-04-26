Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson shots resume in Georgia, South Carolina

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a green light from federal health officials, Georgia and South Carolina have joined many other states in resuming use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

After a thorough safety review, federal health officials determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the vaccine be lifted.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it would again offer the vaccine to Georgians aged 18 and older. The agency said details would be forthcoming on when and how that might happen.

MORE | Augusta University Health System loses $20M, plans cost cuts

Federal agencies advised that a warning should be added to the vaccine about the potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with the vaccine.

At the time the vaccine administration was paused, more than 124,000 doses of J&J vaccine had been administered in Georgia. Approximately 211,000 doses are currently in inventory statewide.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a similar statement, saying “any provider with Janssen inventory, which they have been properly storing since the federal pause, is now able to administer the single-shot vaccine to the public.”

Slightly more than 89,000 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The state has nearly 44,000 doses in its inventory.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside North Augusta
Two people injured in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

Latest News

Weather
Today's weather forecast for the CSRA
Joseph Copeland
Slain teen mourned as clues sought in Aiken County shooting outbreak
A tornado left this damage in Coffee County.
Tornado levels homes, topples trees in Coffee County
Clarks Hill Lake
Search continues for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake