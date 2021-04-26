I-TEAM: Broke & Broken

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allendale County was already struggling to make ends meet even before 2020 but the pandemic put a spotlight on the county’s problems even catching the eye of the governor, himself.

State senators, county employees, farmers, and the superintendent of one of the lowest-performing school districts across the area are all demanding answers. They’re demanding the county treasurer explain why their tax dollars aren’t even covering the basics federal taxes and local school bills. Simply put our I-TEAM wants to know why one county appears to be flat broke.

Fields of farmland leading into downtown could paint a picture of Norman Rockwell’s small-town America. Farmers like Angel Bradford will tell you the scenery is about the only peaceful thing in Allendale County.

“My grandfather started it in 1947. He had two mules and a plow,” said Bradford. “There is something not right.”

A trail of letters marked with state seals tells another story.

State Senator Brad Hutto wrote Governor Henry McMaster on December 10th with the subject line “Allendale County Treasurer (Urgent Request).” The letter raises multiple concerns over Allendale County’s finances. Audits show there is reason for concern.

“In this letter, the department of revenue tells the governor’s office “Allendale County has not timely completed this audit. Audit reveals a number of troubling findings.” It also shows, “Payroll tax payments were not recorded correctly.” The I-TEAM found the county can barely pay its employees.

We obtained this email from the vice president of the local bank to county leaders. In the email, they said, “There is a deficit amount of $1342.46 needed for the payroll wire to be settled and transferred today.”

Three months earlier, the school superintendent sent this letter to county council:

“Allendale County continues to experience difficulties in receiving tax revenue in a timely manner from Allendale County Treasurer’s office. This unorthodox way of handling business by the county treasurer is preposterous.”

In yet another letter a group of concerned citizens sent this to the county administrator last summer writing: “We are concerned that due to the lack of knowledge about our finances, our children ultimately suffer.” “We are concerned about the lack of financial knowledge about our county.”

For months the people of Allendale County have asked the county council for answers and for months council has pointed the finger at this office. Ninety percent of your questions can be answered by the treasurer’s office she is an elected official.

Rick Gooding is the chairman of Allendale County council.

“Allendale County, we have been late every quarter getting the schools their tax money which they needed,” said Gooding. “Finances are weighing down more than just the county. It’s weighing down the youngest and most innocent. The poverty rate among children in Allendale County is the highest in the state. They have the lowest access to broadband out of all 46 counties which makes at-home learning an even bigger challenge during the pandemic. They are also the only students in South Carolina to have the state seize control of their schools not once but twice due to underperformance. A shortfall despite nearly 80 cents of every property tax dollar allotted for the schools.”

The I-TEAM asked Gooding, “So where is the money at?”

“Good question. We don’t know.,” said Gooding.

The I-TEAM said, “As an elected official I would think you all of you would have answers to that.”

“Council we get an expenditure report however we don’t get an income report we don’t know how much revenue we have coming in,” said Gooding.

Gerzell Chaney has served as the treasurer since 2003.

The I-TEAM asked Chaney, “Why have you not been able to produce that?”

“It’s not that it hasn’t been produced and provided,” she said.

Chaney tells the I-TEAM council has had access for years.

“The county council has had viewing of all accounts since October of 2014 and put themselves on every single account so they could have access to all the accounts,” said Chaney.

The I-TEAM asked Chaney, “The county council?”

“Yes. When I found out is when I received my bank statements in October of 2014,” she said.

We fact-checked her and requested proof in an open records request. Chaney sent the I-TEAM these bank statements that show the name H Carl Gooding is present on county accounts in October 2014. We continued to fact check and this statement shows his name remains on this account seven years later.

The name on the accounts should ring a bell. Carl Gooding is Rick Gooding’s father. His father is the former chairman of the county council. His son is the current chairman. They currently serve on the council together and they also work outside of the council together. The father is the owner of the local radio station and the son is the owner of the local advertising company. The Goodings also run Cooterfest.

We did not find any laws or regulations prohibiting a council person’s name on a county account.

The I-TEAM asked Chaney, “Do you think there is some questionable spending? Unwise spending?”

“(long pause) I don’t know because I don’t do the expenditure side,” said Chaney.

The I-TEAM found the county went $100,000 over budget to build a park which is not in operation. We found Allendale County donates $30,000 to Denmark Tech that in turn pays councilwoman Theresa Taylor $30,000 to recruit students. The county also agreed to pay the same council woman’s legal fees when she filed a personal lawsuit against her former employer: the state of South Carolina.

It led to a consent order by the state ethics commission but her attorney bills are still going to Allendale County. Recently, despite outstanding audits and bills, the county council voted lifetime health insurance benefits for themselves last year.

The I-TEAM asked Gooding, “Do you think it was a good use of money?

“Probably not I don’t think it is,” said Gooding.

The I-TEAM asked Gooding, “Why did you vote for it then?”

“Not thinking. I just felt if someone had been putting up with all of Allendale all these years then might be a good idea to give them something at least get something you don’t get a lot from being on Allendale County council you get a lot of headaches,” said Gooding.

Bill Goodson returned to his home county after the council offered him the position of county administrator a year and a half ago.

“You are right there is a lot of finger-pointing,” said Goodson. “The fact is we need out the treasurer’s office income from this county from last year. I need a report from her on my desk how much money she collects every month.”

The South Carolina code states: “The county treasurer may monthly report to the chief administrative officer of the county the amount of funds received” but Goodson says it’s never happened.

What is happening now is a forensic audit. The forensic audit will reveal what’s going on my goal is how to get fixed it.

The I-TEAM asked Chaney, “How close is the county to being broke?”

“I don’t know,” said Chaney.

The I-TEAM asked Chaney, “Wouldn’t you know as the treasurer?”

“Yes. I say I don’t know because I don’t know what steps have been taken on the administration side to re-coop the revenues that haven’t been sought after that I have said need to be sought after. I can say we are knocking on the door,” said Chaney.

Allendale County has lost more than money over the years. It’s lost jobs, population, and county personnel critically needed to maintain the books.

In a letter to the governor on January 11th of this year, the department of revenue writes: “Allendale County lacks qualified personnel to administer the accounting and financial needs of the county.”

The I-TEAM asked Chaney, “Is your office being made out the scapegoat?”

“I feel like…yes. We take a hit we take a lot of hits we have always taken a lot of hits,” said Chaney.

“It’s just very simple math revenue and expenses and the difference is raising people’s taxes or not raising people’s taxes. That’s why we have citizens involved right now,” said Goodson.

Courthouse, schoolhouse, or farmhouse, there are so many who are struggling. The people here can’t afford any more hits when their county is nearly broke and they feel broken.

The governor’s office and other state departments are very interested in seeing the results of the forensic audit. A forensic audit differs from an internal audit in that the findings can be used as evidence in a criminal case. A company specializing in local government finance is conducting it right now.

We don’t know how long it will take but the county administrator said if the accountants find anything criminal then they put the audit on pause and notify the county which in turn will call sled.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.