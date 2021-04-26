NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters will cast ballots to determine who will be the next mayor for the City of North Augusta and fill three city council member seats.

The North Augusta Municipal General Election will be on Tuesday, April 27, with polls staying open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following precincts will be open for in-person voting:

Here is where you can vote for North Augusta mayor and city council tomorrow. (Source: City of North Augusta)

On Thursday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the City of North Augusta Municipal Center, the Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing to determine the validity of any ballots challenged in this election.

