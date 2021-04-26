Advertisement

Here is where you can vote for North Augusta mayor and city council tomorrow

North Augusta Municipal Building
North Augusta Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters will cast ballots to determine who will be the next mayor for the City of North Augusta and fill three city council member seats.

The North Augusta Municipal General Election will be on Tuesday, April 27, with polls staying open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following precincts will be open for in-person voting:

Here is where you can vote for North Augusta mayor and city council tomorrow.
Here is where you can vote for North Augusta mayor and city council tomorrow.(Source: City of North Augusta)

On Thursday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the City of North Augusta Municipal Center, the Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing to determine the validity of any ballots challenged in this election.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake
Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating North Augusta shooting incident
Two people shot in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

Latest News

Top, from left: Tyrese Rouse, Montell Harling, Bristan Curry and Jaylon Herrin. Bottom, from...
Four suspects to appear in court for Martinez murder from 2020
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says crews searched for two missing boaters near the...
11p.m. Boaters missing from Clarks Hill Lake
Two people shot in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road
Dry Monday
Anthony's 6pm Full Forecast: 4-25-21