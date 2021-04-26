Advertisement

Graham scores 24 as Hornets rout Celtics 125-104

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard...
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(AP Photo/Nell Redmond | AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte Graham had 24 points and nine assists, P.J. Washington added 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Boston Celtics 125-104.

Terry Rozier had 21 points and 11 assists and Miles Bridges stayed hot with 20 points, and the Hornets avenged a 30-point loss to the Celtics earlier this season. Charlotte pulled within 1 1/2 games of Boston for the sixth spot in the East. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown each had 20 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which has dropped two straight games.

