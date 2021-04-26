Gas prices seeing a slow decline in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gasoline prices have fallen half a cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.66 a gallon today, but the cheapest gas today in Augusta is far lower — about $2.40 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Georgia are 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.06 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Georgia gas prices have held steady for three consecutive weeks, said AAA.

It now costs motorists $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $3.60 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon, said AAA.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.39 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.09 a gallon, a difference of 70 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.39 a gallon while the highest is $3.09 a gallon, a difference of 70 cents per gallon.

“Georgia gas price average has seen little to no movement at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Continuing market optimism that crude demand may increase more than expected due to increasing vaccine rollouts may help to lift prices this week. If crude prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $2.88.

Across the river in South Carolina

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina says gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, and 3.4 cents in the past month.

The average price of gas in South Carolina is $2.58 per gallon Monday and GasBuddy says the national average is $2.87 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports say gas prices in South Carolina are 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 98.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.34 per gallon Monday, while GasBuddy says the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon. This is a price difference of 65 cents per gallon.

While the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon GasBuddy says the national average is up 2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

