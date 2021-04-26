Trials delayed for four suspects in 2020 Martinez murder case

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Trials were delayed Monday for four murder suspects in the shooting death of a man in Martinez.

On Sept. 4, 28-year-old Gage Reynolds was found shot dead around 2 a.m. in a yard on Valdes Drive near the intersection of Columbia and Washington roads.

Investigators say cousins Tyrese and Tyquan Rouse shot Reynolds, and deputies believe Reynolds was killed because he saw the suspects breaking into cars.

The Rouse cousins, Bristan Curry and Montell Harling were all charged with malice murder and felony murder.

They were due in court Monday for trial, but the case was ordered to be continued.

Two other people were also arrested in the case, 18-year-old Jaylon Herrin and Olivia Rouse, the mother of Tyrese Rouse.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Reynolds did not live in the neighborhood where his body was found.

The murder investigation was a joint effort between the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the District Attorney’s Office.

