Former Congressman Cunningham officially announces run for S.C. governor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After recently filing paperwork to run for governor, former Congressman Joe Cunningham is starting to roll out his campaign.

The former congressman for South Carolina’s First District, lost his seat to Republican challenger Nancy Mace this past November. However on Wednesday, just months after losing his seat, Cunningham filed paperwork indicating he would be running for governor.

While Cunningham’s office did not make a formal statement Wednesday, the Cunningham team has since updated their official website, as well as the candidate’s official Facebook page.

In a video also posted to Cunningham’s Facebook page, the candidate said he was “running for Governor of South Carolina because the challenges we face aren’t because of our people, they’re because of our politicians.”

Cunningham’s branding has changed on his website to indicate his run for governor. Additionally, it says that, “Since leaving Congress, Cunningham has returned to practicing law in Charleston and spending time with his son, Boone.”

His son Boone is pictured on his campaigns’ Facebook cover photo that was updated Sunday at midnight.

