Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s, but we’ll warm back to the low 80s this afternoon. Winds look to stay light out of the NNE between 3-7 mph. Mostly sunny skies will last through Thursday with temperatures increasing into the upper 80s and near 90° by Thursday afternoon.

Our next systems will move through the region on Friday giving us the chance for more clouds and rain showers. As of now models are split on the speed and intensity of the system a few have it lingering into Saturday so we’ll be keeping an eye on it and letting you know what to expect.

If the system does move through quickly next weekend is looking to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 80s. Keep it here for updates.

