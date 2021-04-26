Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Mostly sunny next few days. Warm highs through Thursday. Rain possible by Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will bring mostly clear skies and light winds this evening into tonight. Lows will be dropping to near 50 in rural locations, but stay closer to 60 in urban environments.

Above average highs through the workweek.
Above average highs through the workweek.(WRDW)

Tuesday is looking like a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of south between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures early Wednesday will be a little warmer and stay in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies stick around Wednesday with above normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will remain out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunrise temperatures early Thursday will be close to 60. Thursday is trending as the warmest day of the week with high temperatures getting close to 90 in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday as our next front approaches from the west.

Rain looks possible by Friday with a cold front moving through the region. This front is expected to stall near the CSRA and provides the chance for rain again on Saturday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

