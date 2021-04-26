Crews seek missing boaters, answers at Clarks Hill Lake

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With divers and sonar boats, rescue teams have been at Clarks Hill Lake since daylight as they continue to search for two boaters who have been missing since Sunday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man and 35-year-old man haven’t been seen since they went into the water Sunday afternoon near the Cherokee Boat Ramp.

It happened when there were two pontoon boats on the lake with friends and family.

After one of the men went off the boat and never came up, another man from the same boat jumped in to find him and also never came up.

Authorities haven’t officially released the men’s names yet, so they aren’t reported here.

However we talked to a sister of one of the men, who said they were best friends.

Accounts vary on how the first man ended up in the water, which some described as rough on Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said, which is participating in the search, said:

“We are investigating the incident but it will take some time to interview witnesses and gather other evidence. The investigation will also reveal any foul play that may or may not have occurred, but we will not come to any conclusions until it is done. Right now, our primary objective is to locate and recover these two men in order to bring closure to their families.”

The boat ramp and picnic area were closed Monday to outside people.

