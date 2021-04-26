Advertisement

Bumgarner pitches 7-inning no-hitter, Arizona sweeps Braves

Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant...
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Friday, April 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won’t count in the Major League Baseball record book but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep.

After Zac Gallen threw a one-hitter to win the opener 5-0, Bumgarner did even better. Bumgarner casually shook hands with catcher Carson Kelly after the final out. Then the rest of the Diamondbacks joined in with the tall left-hander and the celebration livened up around the mound. Officially, Bumgarner’s gem won’t count in the list of no-hitters.

MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

