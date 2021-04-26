Advertisement

Aussies Leishman and Smith win Zurich Classic in a playoff

Zurich Classic update
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round Sunday.

Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and narrowly missed an 11-foot putt for par. The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour’s lone regular-season team event.

Oosthuizen and Schwartzel began the round with a one-stroke lead, but shot a 71 with three pars and two bogeys.

