Augusta University Health System loses $20M, plans cost cuts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - The Augusta University Health is looking to cut costs after running a $20 million deficit in the first nine months of its budget year.

The deficit stems from increased costs, coming at least in part from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Katrina Keefer told the health system board Thursday that she is looking to cut open positions and reduce the use of “very expensive” contract nurses. However, she says no layoffs are planned.

The overall plan calls for a $40 million improvement in the system’s financial position, including cuts to spending on supplies and increases in revenue. The health system did see revenue increase by $26 million, or 3.5 percent.

