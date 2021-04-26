Aiken County Council members address multiple weekend shootings

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One teen is dead and multiple people hurt after three separate shootings in Aiken County. County Council members weigh in on the situation and what they think needs to happen to curb this kind of violence in the future.

Multiple different shootings took place in Aiken County including one at Free Indeed Blvd where a 64-year-old woman was caught in cross fire. Witnesses reported hearing nine different gunshots and now councilmen are calling out on the police office to take some action.

“Its unfortunate. It’s not a normal thing for Aiken,” said Siders.

In one weekend 18-year-old Joseph Copeland was shot dead and others were injured in separate drive-by shootings. Those impacted range from age 18 to 64.

“The police presence has to be more in these areas. That’s the first thing you have to have some sort of deterrent,” said Andrew Siders from Aiken County Council.

Councilman Siders says it was disturbing to hear about the violence, but he was not surprised because these kinds of shootings are starting to trend up. Storm Branch Road in Beech Island saw two drive-by shootings in the past week. In the Augusta-Richmond County region FBI crime data from 2019 shows 50 murders/manslaughters and nearly 2,200 violent crime incidents.

Councilman Siders is encouraging the sheriff to do more.

“We will do whatever we can to give him the tools to fight and stop crime,” said Siders.

But Councilman Willar Hightower says more regulation will keep guns out of bad hands.

“Make it harder to get them, and people who use them on each other wouldn’t pass the test,” said Siders.

At Kershaw Street and Barnwell Avenue we saw public safety making rounds this afternoon.

But whether any of these shootings were gang or drug-related law enforcement would not say. We reached out to the Aiken County Sheriffs Office and Aiken Public Safety for comment and more details. They declined to answer. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Here’s a look at recent stats in Richmond County. So far this year the sheriff’s office has reported 81 aggravated assaults involving a gun. That’s compared to 211 total incidents in 2020. There have been eight reported homicides in 2021 and there were 30 total in 2020.

