62-year-old man killed in Sandersville fire

Fire
Fire(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that one person was killed in a Washington County fire.

The fire occurred on Sunhill Road in Sandersville around 9:06 p.m. Saturday.

“Bobby Charles McDonald, 62, was discovered near a rear door as crews were working to suppress the fire,” King said. “Life-saving measures were performed on scene, but he did not survive his injuries. The cause of this tragic event is still under investigation, and our team is assisting the Sandersville Fire Department, Sandersville Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County Coroner in this matter.”

McDonald’s body was turned over to the Washington County Coroner’s Office and transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

This marks the 51st death from a Georgia fire in 2021.

