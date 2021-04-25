Advertisement

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s top medical adviser on the pandemic says the U.S. is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” that several measures are being considered, including sending over oxygen supplies, COVID-19 tests, drug treatments and personal protective equipment.

The outbreak in India adds to the pressure on President Joe Biden to provide vaccines to other countries. Biden has said the U.S. won’t begin doing so until it has enough supplies at home.

Fauci said Sunday that the U.S. would review how to help increase India’s vaccine supply, such as by sending them doses or helping them “to essentially make vaccines themselves.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving a motor scooter hitting a deer.
Emergency crews working multi-vehicle accident on I-20 westbound
Lemar Washington wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted in Richmond County for aggravated assault
Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park...
Georgia park honoring Confederacy gets first Black leader
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Johnson County double homicide investigation
The tree took out multiple power lines and blocked the entire roadway.
Tree takes down power lines in Beech Island, closes roadways

Latest News

In this image made from video, first responders work the scene of a fire at a hospital in...
Death toll in fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital surpasses 80
An Oscar statue design on a red carpet backdrop is pictured at Union Station, one of the...
An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday
The search focused on an area near the starting position of the sub's last dive where an oil...
Indonesia says 53 crew members of lost submarine are dead, wreckage found
The Culpeper Police Department (CPD) has charged 66-year-old Leroy Chandler with first degree...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen