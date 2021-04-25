Advertisement

Divers search for two missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms crews are searching for two boaters who are missing near the Cherokee Boat Ramp on Clarks Hill Lake.

They say their initial investigation leads them to believe a person fell out of a boat and another person jumped in to save them. A 911 caller reports neither have emerged from the lake.

Deputies say the Columbia County Dive Team, Georgia DNR, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene to aid in the search.

The call initially came in to Columbia County dispatch from a nearby boater.

