Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most locations picked up well over an inch of rain yesterday with a few locations reaching 3 inches. This will definitely help with the dry conditions that we’ve seen this month. We saw drier conditions this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A look at radar estimated rain totals from the past 24 hours. (WRDW)

Your Sunday afternoon is looking dry and mostly sunny with afternoon highs feeling more seasonal near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs near 80 once again. We have a nice stretch of dry weather in store with warmer highs in the mid and upper 80s through Thursday. Our next chance of rain looks to head our way by Friday with highs in the low 80s. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

Warming trend in store as we head through the first part of the work week. (WRDW)

