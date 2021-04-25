Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a wet Saturday it was nice to see the sun return with the warmer temperatures. Most locations picked up well over an inch of rain yesterday with a few locations reaching 3 inches. This will definitely help with the dry conditions that we’ve seen this month. Bush Field picked up 1.49 inches breaking the daily precipitation amount of 1.26 that was set back in 1896!

New rainfall record yesterday (WRDW)

If you have any outdoor plans for dinner you’ll be in great shape with light winds and comfortable temperatures.

Tonight's grilling forecast (WRDW)

Later tonight we’ll see skies clearing up with temperatures cooling to the mid to lower 70s by 7pm then into the upper 50s by midnight. Temperatures by morning will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s but we’ll warm back to the low 80s for Monday afternoon. Winds look to stay light out of the NNE between 3-7 mph. Mostly sunny skies will last through Thursday with temperatures increasing into the upper 80s and near 90° by Thursday afternoon.

Our next systems will move through the region on Friday giving us the chance for more clouds and rain showers. As of now models are split on the speed and intensity of the system a few have it lingering into Saturday so we’ll be keeping an eye on it and letting you know what to expect.

If the system does move through quickly next weekend is looking to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 80s. Keep it here for updates.

