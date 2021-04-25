Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Sunshine Sticks Around With Temperatures Warming Through Most Of Next Week.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a wet Saturday it was nice to see the sun return with the warmer temperatures. Most locations picked up well over an inch of rain yesterday with a few locations reaching 3 inches. This will definitely help with the dry conditions that we’ve seen this month. Bush Field picked up 1.49 inches breaking the daily precipitation amount of 1.26 that was set back in 1896!

New rainfall record yesterday
New rainfall record yesterday(WRDW)

If you have any outdoor plans for dinner you’ll be in great shape with light winds and comfortable temperatures.

Tonight's grilling forecast
Tonight's grilling forecast(WRDW)

Later tonight we’ll see skies clearing up with temperatures cooling to the mid to lower 70s by 7pm then into the upper 50s by midnight. Temperatures by morning will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s but we’ll warm back to the low 80s for Monday afternoon. Winds look to stay light out of the NNE between 3-7 mph. Mostly sunny skies will last through Thursday with temperatures increasing into the upper 80s and near 90° by Thursday afternoon.

Our next systems will move through the region on Friday giving us the chance for more clouds and rain showers. As of now models are split on the speed and intensity of the system a few have it lingering into Saturday so we’ll be keeping an eye on it and letting you know what to expect.

If the system does move through quickly next weekend is looking to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 80s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving a motor scooter hitting a deer.
Emergency crews working multi-vehicle accident on I-20 westbound
Lemar Washington wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted in Richmond County for aggravated assault
Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen
Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park...
Georgia park honoring Confederacy gets first Black leader
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Johnson County double homicide investigation

Latest News

Sunny Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Sunny Sunday
Sunny Sunday
Rain moving out
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Severe Weather Threat
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding