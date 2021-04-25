Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating North Augusta shooting incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are looking into a late night shooting that took place at 126 Free Indeed Blvd. that left one person injured.

Around 11:29 pm, 911 caller reported shots being fired and also someone hurt from being shot. The gunshot victim, a 64 yo Black female, was found by responding deputies, bleeding from her left arm.

She was taken to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. A second person in the home was not injured.

Witnesses reported hearing about 9 gunshots in the area just before a sedan was driving away from Free Indeed Blvd. A neighbor came forward to tell investigators that this incident could possibly be in relation to a prior incident, involving him, from 2020 that has no connection to the injured victim or her address.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

