Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Aiken teen that happened earlier this morning.

At 1:40 a.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to Aiken Regional Medical Centers for the shooting death of an Aiken teen.

The teenage male was transported to the emergency room by another teenager following a shooting incident in Aiken. The shooting occurred at 12:18 a.m. near an apartment complex on Barnwell Ave at Kershaw St.

The two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting into the vehicle striking the victim.

The victim, identified as Joseph J. Copeland, 18, sustained at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied Monday in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.

