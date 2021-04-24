Tree takes down power lines in Beech Island, closes roadways

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Beech Island Fire Department confirms a large tree has fallen in the road near Pine Log Road and Storm Branch Road. They say the tree took out multiple power lines and is obstructing the entire roadway.

Crews say Storm Branch Road to Pine Log Road, and Pine Log Road to Beech Island Avenue will be closed while crews work to remove the tree and clean up fallen power lines. Drivers in the area are advised to find an alternate route.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says Dominion Power is on scene and they are waiting on the Department of Transportation to arrive.

The call initially came in at 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and crews are unsure when the road will be cleared.

