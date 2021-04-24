Advertisement

Police need help identifying man in Saluda Co.

He is wanted in reference to a larceny of a 6x12 utility trailer that took place near the traffic circle.(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Saluda County need help identifying a man wanted for larceny.

According to police, he is wanted for taking a 6x12 utility trailer. Officials say the incident happened near the traffic circle.

Deputies say the suspect was driving a dark in color Chevrolet S-10.

Can you help us identify this man? He is wanted in reference to a larceny of a 6x12 utility trailer that took place...

Posted by Saluda County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 24, 2021

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112.

