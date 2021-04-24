Police need help identifying man in Saluda Co.
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Saluda County need help identifying a man wanted for larceny.
According to police, he is wanted for taking a 6x12 utility trailer. Officials say the incident happened near the traffic circle.
Deputies say the suspect was driving a dark in color Chevrolet S-10.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.