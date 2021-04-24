Police need help identifying man in Saluda Co.

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Saluda County need help identifying a man wanted for larceny.

According to police, he is wanted for taking a 6x12 utility trailer. Officials say the incident happened near the traffic circle.

Deputies say the suspect was driving a dark in color Chevrolet S-10.

Can you help us identify this man? He is wanted in reference to a larceny of a 6x12 utility trailer that took place... Posted by Saluda County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 24, 2021

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.