Oldest known bottle of whiskey to be auctioned

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - A 250-year-old bottle of whiskey, believed to be the oldest known whiskey in existence, is set to be auctioned.

Skinner Auctioneers believes the bottle was originally a gift and has been safeguarded for generations.

The front of the Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle says it’s from Evans & Ragland in La Grange, Georgia. The back features a typed note taped to the glass that says, “this bourbon was probably made prior to 1865.”

Skinner Auctioneers says they used a needle to extract a small sample of the liquid to be sent off for testing by experts. Scientists from the University of Georgia determined the whiskey was likely bottled between 1763 to 1803.

The bourbon is set to be auctioned at the end of June for $20,000 to $40,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

