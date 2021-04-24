Advertisement

Man wanted in Richmond County for aggravated assault

By William Rioux
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Lemar Washington in reference to an aggravated assault that happened today on Steiner Avenue.

Washington is known to carry a revolver and is armed and dangerous. He is believed to be traveling in a grey 4 door Dodge sedan, possibly with no tag.

Washington has warrants on file with this agency at this time.

Anyone that comes in contact with Washington or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

