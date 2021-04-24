Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. An area of low pressure combined with an upper-level trough is expected to move through the CSRA on today bringing a heavy rain and storm threat to our region. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) to Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon.

A chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon across the CSRA. The majority of the region is under a level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather. (WRDW)

Strong winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado look possible with our set up. Widespread rain totals between 1-2″ look possible for the CSRA, isolated areas could see 2-3″. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a marginal (5%-10%) to slight risk (10%-20%) for flash flooding across the viewing area. Highs today will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monitoring the threat for Flash Flooding in low-lying, flood prone areas. (WRDW)

Rain totals look to remain between 1-2" for the CSRA through Sunday with isolated areas picking up 2-3". (WRDW)

We started this morning off with isolated showers which gave way to widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. As we continue through this afternoon it is possible for thunderstorms to develop as daytime heating progresses and we increase the southerly flow, adding more energy and instability to the atmosphere. A second wave of storms will be possible as we get closer to dinner time, this will be where we’ll have the greatest potential of seeing severe weather.

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows near 50 and highs getting near 80. Nice weather should stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting warmer in the mid 80s.

