Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our First Alert Weather Day is still in effect through midnight as the last of the storms move through the CSRA. The primary threat will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and even small hail within a few strong storms. Showers and storms will remain scattered this evening with a couple having the potential to become severe.

First Alert Weather Alert Day Through Midnight (WRDW)

Most locations picked up well over an inch of rain today with a few reaching 3 inches. This will definitely help with the dry conditions that we’ve seen this month.

Radar Estimated Rain Totals From Today (WRDW)

The rain clears out has we head into tomorrow morning with clear skies and temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny with afternoon highs will be seasonal near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Sunny and Warmer Sunday (WRDW)

Dry and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows near 50 and highs getting near 80. Nice weather should stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting warmer in the mid 80s. Next chance of rain looks to head our way by Friday, keep it here for updates.

