What you saw: Your photos and videos of SpaceX launch

By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When a SpaceX rocket took off this morning from Florida, the light was visible across the sky in the CSRA.

And residents saw it.

They took photos and videos, made calls and wondered what it was.

We collected some of those photos and videos you sent us. Keep them coming by uploading them at https://www.wrdw.com/community/user-content.

To see the photos and videos our viewers have sent, click “Read More” below:

What you saw: SpaceX launch

