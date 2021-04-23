Volunteers sought for IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Sports Council is seeking volunteers for the 12th annual IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon on Sept. 26.

More than 1,200 volunteers are needed with opportunities to help midweek prior to the race and will conclude on the Monday after the race.

The IRONMAN Foundation will be awarding $18,000 in grant funding this year to nonprofits with a volunteerism component. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $198,000 in grant funding to 154 nonprofit organizations in the river region.

The council encourages civic, church, school and sports groups to volunteer. Volunteers can sign up at www.ironman.com/augusta70.3. Current group opportunities can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.