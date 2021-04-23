Two more arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A total of four people now face charges in the shooting death of a teen in Orangeburg County.

The shooting happened in October 2020 on Tee Vee Road in Elloree. Tyler Benjamin, 14, of Santee, was killed.

Two more arrests were announced Thursday, April 22.

Jamarius Singleton, 21, of Santee has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The other recently arrested suspect is a 17-year-old, so the teen’s name will not be released. Previously, deputies arrested another 17-year-old.

Both of the 17-year-old suspects are charged with murder.

“I said after the last arrest, this isn’t over,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re going to keep following each lead until we have everyone in custody who took part or knew about it.”

Deputies also previously arrested 23-year-old Angel Goodwin , charging her with conspiracy. Investigators said Goodwin plotted to kill one of the 17-year-old suspects in early March.

Goodwin was out on bond related to another shooting when charged in connection with this one.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.