Advertisement

Two more arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old in Orangeburg County

Jamarius Singleton (left) has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Angel...
Jamarius Singleton (left) has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Angel Goodwin (right) was charged earlier this month with conspiracy.(Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A total of four people now face charges in the shooting death of a teen in Orangeburg County.

The shooting happened in October 2020 on Tee Vee Road in Elloree. Tyler Benjamin, 14, of Santee, was killed.

Two more arrests were announced Thursday, April 22.

Jamarius Singleton, 21, of Santee has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The other recently arrested suspect is a 17-year-old, so the teen’s name will not be released. Previously, deputies arrested another 17-year-old.

Both of the 17-year-old suspects are charged with murder.

“I said after the last arrest, this isn’t over,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re going to keep following each lead until we have everyone in custody who took part or knew about it.”

Deputies also previously arrested 23-year-old Angel Goodwin, charging her with conspiracy. Investigators said Goodwin plotted to kill one of the 17-year-old suspects in early March.

Goodwin was out on bond related to another shooting when charged in connection with this one.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brush fire along Keith Drive in Aiken County kept crews busy on April 22, 2021.
Amid high fire danger, fires erupt across CSRA
April Paulk
Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home
Large events are returning to Augusta, but not without new safety guidelines
A fire threat reported Wednesday afternoon led to several homes being evacuated at the at the...
Crews deal with flames after Aiken County fire rekindles overnight
Michael DeWayne Hampton
‘He’s not that kind of person’ Emotions flow from family of Augusta man jailed for child cruelty

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen....
Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans
A.R. Johnson health students receive virtual road accident training
A.R. Johnson health students receive virtual road accident training
A.R. Johnson health students receive virtual road accident training
A.R. Johnson health students receive virtual road accident training
It’s been a busy 24 hours for firefighters and forestry teams in Aiken.
High Winds Fuel Multiple Fires in River Region