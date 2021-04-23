Truck driver found at fault in Harlem train crash

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The driver of an 18-wheeler struck by a train in Harlem this week has been found at fault in the crash.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Marcus A. Quinn of South Carolina was reportedly traveling south on Sawdust Road in a 2020 Freightliner that was towing an enclosed box trailer when he came upon an intersection at County Line Road.

The driver continued south on Sawdust Road which crosses over railroad tracks that are clearly marked with signage that state tractor trailer rigs are prohibited from crossing due to the lack of ground clearance on the other side of the tracks, an incident report by the Harlem Police Department states.

When the 18-wheeler attempted to cross over, it got lodged on the crossing, blocking the railroad tracks.

At 4:10 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the truck being stuck on the tracks, the incident report states. A minute later, authorities learned a train was approaching the crossing.

Unable to stop, the train stuck the lodged truck. All lights, bells and crossing arms were operational at the time of the accident, authorities report. The crash was later cleared at 5:48 p.m.

No injuries were reported from the crash. Quin was issued citations for failing to obey a traffic control device and train signals.

