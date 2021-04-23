Suspect arrested after two people shot in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bowman man has been charged after two people were airlifted to a medical facility to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Willie Road residence around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Inside the home, a male and a female were found to have each suffered gunshot wounds and were “in need of urgent medical care,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. They were taken by air ambulance to a medical facility.

Investigators also found Brandon Chavis, 28, who was taken into custody.

Chavis has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities.

