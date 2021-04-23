Spring gardening event to take place indoors at Sacred Heart Cultural Center
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With rain expected this weekend, the “Celebrate Spring With Sacred Heart” event has been moved indoors.
It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St.
It will include a vendor plant sale, community plant swap and sale, and food trucks.
There will also be speakers, including:
- Amy Sutter of White Hills Farm, speaking at 9:30 a.m. on herb-inspired garden beverages.
- Rebecca van Loenen, speaking at 11 a.m. on the beauty of succulents.
- Ted Stephens of Nurseries Caroliniana, speaking at 12:30 p.m. on exciting plants for Southern gardens.
All Saturday events are included with $10 admission.
For more information or tickets, visit http://sacredheartaugusta.org or call 706-826-4700.
