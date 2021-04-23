Spring gardening event to take place indoors at Sacred Heart Cultural Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With rain expected this weekend, the “Celebrate Spring With Sacred Heart” event has been moved indoors.

It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St.

It will include a vendor plant sale, community plant swap and sale, and food trucks.

There will also be speakers, including:

Amy Sutter of White Hills Farm, speaking at 9:30 a.m. on herb-inspired garden beverages.

Rebecca van Loenen, speaking at 11 a.m. on the beauty of succulents.

Ted Stephens of Nurseries Caroliniana, speaking at 12:30 p.m. on exciting plants for Southern gardens.

All Saturday events are included with $10 admission.

For more information or tickets, visit http://sacredheartaugusta.org or call 706-826-4700.

