Spring gardening event to take place indoors at Sacred Heart Cultural Center

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With rain expected this weekend, the “Celebrate Spring With Sacred Heart” event has been moved indoors.

It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St.

It will include a vendor plant sale, community plant swap and sale, and food trucks.

There will also be speakers, including:

  • Amy Sutter of White Hills Farm, speaking at 9:30 a.m. on herb-inspired garden beverages.
  • Rebecca van Loenen, speaking at 11 a.m. on the beauty of succulents.
  • Ted Stephens of Nurseries Caroliniana, speaking at 12:30 p.m. on exciting plants for Southern gardens.

All Saturday events are included with $10 admission.

For more information or tickets, visit http://sacredheartaugusta.org or call 706-826-4700.

