South Carolinians on pandemic unemployment may need to update documentation

DEW says thousands of people who have claimed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) have not satisfied the federal documentation requirement.((Source: WIS))
By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some South Carolinians who have claimed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance may lose those payments and have to pay them back.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says thousands of people who have claimed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) have not satisfied the federal documentation requirement that was outlined in the Continued Assistance Act.

The deadline for most PUA claimants is coming up on May 5 and they still have a substantial number of claimants who have not completed this task.

If they do not comply with this requirement, DEW (and all state UI agencies) are federally required to stop those benefits for that claimant and establish an overpayment. That means claimants would have to pay back any UI benefits received in 2021 to the agency.

DEW does not want to turn off benefits for these claimants and are urging them to upload their document to their portal as soon as possible.

