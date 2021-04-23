South Carolina gets $84.34 million in tobacco settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the state has secured $84.34 million in its share of the annual tobacco Master Settlement Agreement payment.

In 1998, the attorney general’s office joined 45 other states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories in settling claims with the then-four major U.S. cigarette manufacturers.

The agreement is the largest financial recovery in legal history. It imposes major restrictions on the industry’s advertising and marketing, and it provides states with annual payments in perpetuity to help reimburse for health care costs and harm caused by tobacco use.

South Carolina’s payment primarily goes toward the Medicaid program.

Since 1998, South Carolina has received a total of $1.75 billion in its share of payments.

