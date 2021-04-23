Sharon Jones Amphitheater dedication ceremony postponed due to weather

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of North Augusta has postponed the Sharon Jones Amphitheater Dedication Ceremony & Concert scheduled for Saturday night.

Due to the bad weather predicted for the area, the new date for the event will be Friday, April 30.

Gates will open next Friday at 6 p.m. and Coco Rubio will serve as event DJ, spinning classic Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings hits before the event and during intermissions.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. with indie rock band Village Sticks followed by headliner Ed Turner and Number 9 band around 8 p.m.

The event is sold out.

The Sharon Jones Amphitheater is located in Riverside Village at 1001 Center Street, North Augusta, South Carolina, 29841.

