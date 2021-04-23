Advertisement

Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen....
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed a COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation to combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The measure passed Thursday would expedite the review of hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement in response to thousands of reported violent incidents in the past year.

The House is expected to consider a similar bill in the coming weeks.

Police have seen a noted uptick in such crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate’s bipartisan denunciation of such violence is a modest step toward legislating in a chamber where most of President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled.

