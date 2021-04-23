Advertisement

Sen. Tim Scott to deliver GOP response to Biden speech

By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) - One of South Carolina’s U.S. senators will take to the national stage next week.

Senate GOP members announced Thursday that Sen. Tim Scott will deliver the party’s rebuttal to a joint address from President Joe Biden.

Scott, who plans to run for re-election in 2022, will speak after Biden’s address on April 28, which will mark two days shy of his 100th day as president.

“Honored to have this opportunity,” Scott tweeted after the announcement. “I’m as confident as I’ve ever been in the promise and potential of America and look forward to sharing my vision for our nation with all of you.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster praised the decision, tweeting that “nobody is better suited to deliver the Republican Address” and that he will “look forward to watching.”

“Sen. Scott is the perfect person to deliver the GOP’s response to Biden’s address to Congress because he believes in America and South Carolinians believe in him,” South Carolina GOP chair Drew McKissick said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see him highlight how Democrats are wrong on the issues and how conservative values will lead the way forward.”

Congressional Republican leaders, including Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, also tweeted their support for Scott following Thursday’s announcement.

