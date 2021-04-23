Rabid skunk found in Edgefield County; 1 pet exposed

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a skunk found near Bartley Road between Strom Lane and Highway 25 in Edgefield has tested positive for rabies.

No people are known to have been exposed at this time.

However, a dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Wednesday and was confirmed to have rabies on Thursday.

If your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by this skunk or is found with wounds of unknown origin, call 803-642-1637 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

