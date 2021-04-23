Advertisement

Learn about the Georgian who’s leading latest mission to space station

By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When a SpaceX rocket took off this morning carrying crew members to the International Space Station, a Georgian was among them.

The commander of the Crew-2 Mission is NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a Georgia Tech degree holder. He will represent the U.S. along with NASA astronaut Megan McArthur.

Kimbrough was selected by NASA in 2004. He completed his first spaceflight in 2008 on STS-126, where he spent almost 16 days on the mission to expand the crew living quarters to accommodate a six-member crew. During the mission, he performed two spacewalks.

Kimbrough earned a Master of Science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

What you saw: SpaceX launch

Before being selected as an astronaut, Kimbrough joined NASA in 2000 as a flight simulation engineer on the shuttle training aircraft.

Kimbrough flew on the Expedition 49/50 mission where he performed four spacewalks and has now logged in a total of 189 days in space. 

Kimbrough was born June 4, 1967, in Killeen, Texas, and is married to the former Robbie Lynn Nickels of Marietta, Ga.

He graduated from The Lovett School, Atlanta in 1985, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1989 and a Master of Science degree in Operations Research from Georgia Tech in 1998.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brush fire along Keith Drive in Aiken County kept crews busy on April 22, 2021.
Amid high fire danger, fires erupt across CSRA
April Paulk
Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home
Large events are returning to Augusta, but not without new safety guidelines
Michael DeWayne Hampton
‘He’s not that kind of person’ Emotions flow from family of Augusta man jailed for child cruelty
A fire threat reported Wednesday afternoon led to several homes being evacuated at the at the...
Crews deal with flames after Aiken County fire rekindles overnight

Latest News

Jackie Mack sent us this photo of the SpaceX launch.
What you saw: Your photos and videos of SpaceX launch
The South Carolina House is sending a bill preventing people with COVID-19 from suing...
COVID liability bill heading to S.C. governor’s desk
Sharon Jones Amphitheater dedication ceremony postponed due to weather
South Carolina’s quirky liquor laws give sour grapes to wine giant