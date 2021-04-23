Learn about the Georgian who’s leading latest mission to space station

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When a SpaceX rocket took off this morning carrying crew members to the International Space Station , a Georgian was among them.

The commander of the Crew-2 Mission is NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a Georgia Tech degree holder. He will represent the U.S. along with NASA astronaut Megan McArthur.

Kimbrough was selected by NASA in 2004. He completed his first spaceflight in 2008 on STS-126, where he spent almost 16 days on the mission to expand the crew living quarters to accommodate a six-member crew. During the mission, he performed two spacewalks.

Kimbrough earned a Master of Science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Before being selected as an astronaut, Kimbrough joined NASA in 2000 as a flight simulation engineer on the shuttle training aircraft.

Kimbrough flew on the Expedition 49/50 mission where he performed four spacewalks and has now logged in a total of 189 days in space.

Kimbrough was born June 4, 1967, in Killeen, Texas, and is married to the former Robbie Lynn Nickels of Marietta, Ga.

He graduated from The Lovett School, Atlanta in 1985, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1989 and a Master of Science degree in Operations Research from Georgia Tech in 1998.

