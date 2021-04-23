Fires in Aiken County contained but still being monitored

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities report that two recent wildfires in the Aiken County area are contained but crews will still be patrolling the areas to prevent flare ups.

Fire crews with the South Carolina Forestry Commission and surrounding fire departments have been working the scene of a large fire on Trolley Line Road since it was first reported on Wednesday.

Today, the S.C. Forestry commission reports the fire is largely contained but crews are still on scene to maintain fire breaks and prevent additional spreading.

A full mapping and investigation report into the fire is underway, Doug Wood with the S.C. Forestry Commission said. Preliminary reports state at least 90 acres of land was scorched.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, Wood said.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the incident’s initial call came in about a vehicle fire.

In Langley, smoke can still be seen in the area of Keith Drive and Piney Heights Road as a fire that burned at least an acre and a half of land on Thursday continues to smolder.

The S.C. Forestry Commission reports the fire is contained but the Langley Fire Department is still patrolling the area.

The cause of the fire is also undetermined at this time.

Abdullah confirms that neither fire is currently under investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Both fires follow a red flag alert by the Forestry Commission which has been extended into Friday. The alert for the region is due to high winds and lack of recent rainfall. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during the alert.

