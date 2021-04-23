Advertisement

Fires in Aiken County contained but still being monitored

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities report that two recent wildfires in the Aiken County area are contained but crews will still be patrolling the areas to prevent flare ups.

Fire crews with the South Carolina Forestry Commission and surrounding fire departments have been working the scene of a large fire on Trolley Line Road since it was first reported on Wednesday.

Today, the S.C. Forestry commission reports the fire is largely contained but crews are still on scene to maintain fire breaks and prevent additional spreading.

MORE | High winds and dry conditions give rise to multiple CSRA fires

A full mapping and investigation report into the fire is underway, Doug Wood with the S.C. Forestry Commission said. Preliminary reports state at least 90 acres of land was scorched.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, Wood said.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the incident’s initial call came in about a vehicle fire.

In Langley, smoke can still be seen in the area of Keith Drive and Piney Heights Road as a fire that burned at least an acre and a half of land on Thursday continues to smolder.

The S.C. Forestry Commission reports the fire is contained but the Langley Fire Department is still patrolling the area.

I-TEAM: 10 years later, we hear from the private company who provides housing on Fort Gordon

The cause of the fire is also undetermined at this time.

Abdullah confirms that neither fire is currently under investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Both fires follow a red flag alert by the Forestry Commission which has been extended into Friday. The alert for the region is due to high winds and lack of recent rainfall. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during the alert.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brush fire along Keith Drive in Aiken County kept crews busy on April 22, 2021.
Amid high fire danger, fires erupt across CSRA
April Paulk
Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home
Michael DeWayne Hampton
‘He’s not that kind of person’ Emotions flow from family of Augusta man jailed for child cruelty
Large events are returning to Augusta, but not without new safety guidelines
A fire threat reported Wednesday afternoon led to several homes being evacuated at the at the...
Crews deal with flames after Aiken County fire rekindles overnight

Latest News

Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park...
Georgia park honoring Confederacy gets first Black leader
Augusta University
Augusta University gets more than $1.7 million in donations during 1-day drive
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
President and first lady to visit Georgia next week
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
Ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks wants his job back