Johnson County double homicide investigation

Today at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville, in reference to two deceased persons. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Destiny Hope Kight, 18, of Wrightsville and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18, of East Dublin, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has requested the GBI to assist in this investigation.

Contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 864-4003 or the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

