Advertisement

Johnson County double homicide investigation

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men were found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in Wrightsville on April 23. There is currently an investigation in place and anyone with information should contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Today at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville, in reference to two deceased persons. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Destiny Hope Kight, 18, of Wrightsville and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18, of East Dublin, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has requested the GBI to assist in this investigation.

Contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 864-4003 or the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brush fire along Keith Drive in Aiken County kept crews busy on April 22, 2021.
Amid high fire danger, fires erupt across CSRA
April Paulk
Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home
Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park...
Georgia park honoring Confederacy gets first Black leader
Michael DeWayne Hampton
‘He’s not that kind of person’ Emotions flow from family of Augusta man jailed for child cruelty
Large events are returning to Augusta, but not without new safety guidelines

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Crews respond to structure fire on Gordon Highway
Denison couple's water bill doubles.
Local woman receives $5,000 water bill, many complain of increased charges
Many people in central Wisconsin are not going to the doctor for checkups and small issues....
COVID-19 long haulers experience heart conditions and other health issues