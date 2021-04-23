High winds and dry conditions give rise to multiple CSRA fires

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a busy 24 hours for firefighters and forestry teams in Aiken. The brush fire that started yesterday in the Trolley Run neighborhood causing several families to evacuate sparked back up today. And two other fires popped up in the county today as well.

High winds and dry conditions playing a big factor in those fires. Even though families were able to come back to their homes, the smoke is still in the air and the crews are still on the ground. They say they have the fire contained to about 80 acres but they’re not leaving until they are sure it’s safe.

“I was stuck in the traffic on the road of the street, and I said I got to go home, I got to go find out what’s happening,” said Bethany O’Banion, a homeowner from Langley, S.C.

Bethany O’Banion rushed home after seeing smoke on her home cameras.

“We just kind of assumed it was the brush fire down there that had made its way up here,” said O’Banion.

The fire inched close to her home but luckily didn’t cause damage. At the same time, fire threatened another neighborhood in Aiken.

Andy Johnson, who works with the South Carolina Forestry Commission said that his crews have been containing the brush fire at Trolley Line since around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

“Generally we see fires like this between March and April,” said Johnson.

Georgia averages about 2,300 wildfires a year March and April being the peak months.

“This time of year is definitely a time of year where we can get that combination of dry air and gusty conditions,” said Johnson. “This fire was started by what we feel like was an equipment fire that was up on the hillside.”

Similar conditions caused a brush fire in 2019 that shut down parts of I-20.

“A lot of oxygen can get moved into that fire and allows it just to show very extreme fire behavior very easily,” he said.

But as the smoke clears neighbors aren’t quite ready to breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

Johnson’s crews will be there until the fire is no longer a threat, however long that takes. He says it’s rare another brush fire would speak in the same location within two years. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information to prepare your family against home fires.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.