Advertisement

Here are some fun, family activities events this weekend in the CSRA

By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, there are a lot of things going on in our area.

Columbia County’s 2021 Spring Fair is kicking off tomorrow. It will be over at the county fairgrounds until May 2. General admission is $5, and you can get a ticket for unlimited rides for $15.

Then happening in Augusta at the Georgia-Carolina fairgrounds is a drive-in laser light show. They say it’s family-friendly and includes some favorite music from classic rock to pop hits. They have shows tonight, and on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $29 per car.

And happening at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center tomorrow, they’re having a “Celebrate Spring” garden event. From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., they will have expert speakers, plant sales, and food trucks. Tickets are $10.

And if you can make it out to the market at the Evans Towne Center Plaza, you can visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: ‘Glamping’ trend returns to Clarks Hill Lake in Columbia County

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brush fire along Keith Drive in Aiken County kept crews busy on April 22, 2021.
Amid high fire danger, fires erupt across CSRA
April Paulk
Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home
Large events are returning to Augusta, but not without new safety guidelines
A fire threat reported Wednesday afternoon led to several homes being evacuated at the at the...
Crews deal with flames after Aiken County fire rekindles overnight
Michael DeWayne Hampton
‘He’s not that kind of person’ Emotions flow from family of Augusta man jailed for child cruelty

Latest News

The South Carolina House is sending a bill preventing people with COVID-19 from suing...
COVID liability bill heading to S.C. governor’s desk
Sharon Jones Amphitheater dedication ceremony postponed due to weather
South Carolina’s quirky liquor laws give sour grapes to wine giant
Evans Towne Center Market
Here are some fun, family activities events this weekend in the CSRA