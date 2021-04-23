Here are some fun, family activities events this weekend in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, there are a lot of things going on in our area.

Columbia County’s 2021 Spring Fair is kicking off tomorrow. It will be over at the county fairgrounds until May 2. General admission is $5, and you can get a ticket for unlimited rides for $15.

Then happening in Augusta at the Georgia-Carolina fairgrounds is a drive-in laser light show. They say it’s family-friendly and includes some favorite music from classic rock to pop hits. They have shows tonight, and on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $29 per car.

And happening at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center tomorrow, they’re having a “Celebrate Spring” garden event. From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., they will have expert speakers, plant sales, and food trucks. Tickets are $10.

And if you can make it out to the market at the Evans Towne Center Plaza, you can visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

