‘Glamping’ trend returns to Clarks Hill Lake in Columbia County

By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maybe you want to enjoy the great outdoors in luxury. Well, there’s good news as glamping is finally making its return to Columbia County.

The Georgia Glamping Company is inviting everyone to their sites at Clarks Hill Lake.

You might remember we talked about glamping last year. It’s glamorous camping and it has all the fun of the outdoors, without sacrificing comfort.

As part of your stay, they’ll provide beds, air conditioning, electricity, and a fridge. Two nights will cost you between $300 to $400.

The Georgia Glamping Company sites at Clarks Hill Lake are now open and are waiting for you! Book your Glamping...

Posted by Choose Columbia County, GA on Thursday, April 22, 2021

