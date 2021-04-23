Do you recognize this person being sought after Augusta aggravated assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a person sought for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault.

The assault happened Thursday in the 300 block of Fox Trace in Augusta, according to authorities.

Deputies said the person is known to frequent the Smart Grocery, 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

The subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the person or the vehicle shown in the photos is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

