Advertisement

Do you recognize this person being sought after Augusta aggravated assault?

if you recognize this person, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
if you recognize this person, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a person sought for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault.

The assault happened Thursday in the 300 block of Fox Trace in Augusta, according to authorities.

Deputies said the person is known to frequent the Smart Grocery, 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

The subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the person or the vehicle shown in the photos is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Two more arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old in Orangeburg County

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brush fire along Keith Drive in Aiken County kept crews busy on April 22, 2021.
Amid high fire danger, fires erupt across CSRA
April Paulk
Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home
Large events are returning to Augusta, but not without new safety guidelines
Michael DeWayne Hampton
‘He’s not that kind of person’ Emotions flow from family of Augusta man jailed for child cruelty
A fire threat reported Wednesday afternoon led to several homes being evacuated at the at the...
Crews deal with flames after Aiken County fire rekindles overnight

Latest News

Calendar generic
Spring gardening event to take place indoors at Sacred Heart Cultural Center
Clean, running water from faucet.
Boil order lifted for Grovetown, Valley Public Service Authority
Wagener-Salley High School employees dressed in purple in observation of the Month of the...
How Aiken County schools are demonstrating commitment to military kids
6th dose in Pfizer vaccine vials being recorded in S.C.
CSRA COVID-19 roundup: Free Pfizer shots offered today at Augusta clinic
DEW says thousands of people who have claimed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) have not...
South Carolinians on pandemic unemployment may need to update documentation