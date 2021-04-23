Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will be calm and lows will be well below normal again early Friday. Frost Advisories are in effect for Edgefield, Saluda, and McCormick County until 9 AM. Lows will be dropping to the mid 30s this morning. Protect any sensitive outdoor plants you may have.

A few clouds begin to show up today, but we should remain dry during the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. An area of low pressure combined with an upper level trough is expected to move through the CSRA on Saturday bringing a heavy rain and storm threat to the CSRA. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. Strong winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes look possible with our set up. Widespread rain totals between 1-2″ look possible for the CSRA, isolated areas could see 2-3″. Rain will be possible by Saturday morning and come through in waves through Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday should remain in the mid 70s.

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows near 50 and highs getting near 80. Nice weather should stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting warmer in the mid 80s.

