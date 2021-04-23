Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for Strong to Severe Storms
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will continue to move through the CSRA this evening with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. An area of low pressure combined with an upper-level trough is expected to move through the CSRA on Saturday bringing a heavy rain and storm threat to the CSRA. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) to Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday.

Severe Weather Potential
Severe Weather Potential(WRDW)

Strong winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes look possible with our set up. Widespread rain totals between 1-2″ look possible for the CSRA, isolated areas could see 2-3″. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a marginal (5%-10%) risk for flash flooding for the entire viewing area.

Flash Flood Risk Saturday
Flash Flood Risk Saturday(WRDW)

Rain will be possible by Saturday morning and come through in waves through Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday should remain in the mid 70s.

We’ll start Saturday morning with a few light showers. Morning clouds and light rain should keep temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s through 10am which will cause the air to remain stable. As we continue through the early afternoon showers will turn into thunderstorms as daytime heating progresses and we increase the southerly flow, adding more energy and instability to the atmosphere. A second wave of storms will be possible as we get closer to dinner time, this will be where we’ll have the greatest potential of seeing severe weather.

Second wave of storms between 4-7 pm.
Second wave of storms between 4-7 pm.(WRDW)

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows near 50 and highs getting near 80. Nice weather should stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting warmer in the mid 80s.

