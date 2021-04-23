CSRA COVID-19 roundup: Free Pfizer shots offered today at Augusta clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shifa Care clinic and the Richmond County Health Department have organized a COVID-109 vaccination clinic today.

The free Pfizer vaccinations will be given from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1 Islamic Drive.

For registration, call 706-513-0582 and leave a message with your your name and phone number.

The clinic comes amid a decline in demand for vaccinations, with local providers looking for new ways to reach out to people .

In fact, as the supply of coronavirus vaccine doses in the U.S. outpaces demand, some places around the country are finding there’s such little interest in the shots, they need to turn down shipments .

Meanwhile, with the U.S. pause of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine stretched into a second week, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to -- with warnings of a “very rare” risk.

Also in the news ...

As of Friday, University Hospital in Augusta said it had 21 COVID-19 inpatients. That compares to 14 a month ago, 64 on Feb. 23 and 143 about a month earlier in January.

The Savannah River Site reported that as of Friday morning, 36 of its employees were in quarantine for COVID-19. That compares to 24 about a month earlier, 67 about a month earlier than that and 25 on Jan. 25. The Department of Energy facility employs about 11,000 people in the CSRA.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.