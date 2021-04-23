Advertisement

COVID liability bill heading to S.C. governor’s desk

The South Carolina House is sending a bill preventing people with COVID-19 from suing...
The South Carolina House is sending a bill preventing people with COVID-19 from suing businesses and other groups to the governor’s desk.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is sending a bill preventing people with COVID-19 from suing businesses and other groups to the governor’s desk.

The proposal protects businesses as long as they follow guidelines to protect people from the virus. Dozens of other states have passed similar measures.

Opponents of the bill have said existing laws could handle the problem, pointing out earlier this year there was just one lawsuit pending in state court where someone blames a business for their illness.

The House passed the bill 89-18 on Thursday. The Senate approved it 40-3 in February.

